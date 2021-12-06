Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) will post sales of $330,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $500,000.00. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $960,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760,000.00 to $1.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.71 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $6.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Foghorn Therapeutics.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.43% and a negative net margin of 10,844.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FHTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:FHTX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.79. 75,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,094. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

