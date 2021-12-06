Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCPT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

FCPT stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.96. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 472.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 53,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 44.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 36,672 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 865,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,897,000 after acquiring an additional 109,567 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.