Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Shares Bought by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLGB. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 489,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 66,719 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 280,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 32,678 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,554,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the period.

Shares of FLGB stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.34. 114,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,629. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.