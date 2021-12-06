Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

FRLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 566,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $108,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $163,000. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeline Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,055. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.07. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $18.88.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. Research analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

