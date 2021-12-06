Freshii (TSE:FRII) Shares Up 2.1%

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.06 and last traded at C$1.99. 30,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 33,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Freshii from a “market perform” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.15 million and a PE ratio of -17.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49.

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of April 14, 2021, the company operated 411 restaurants in 15 countries worldwide.

