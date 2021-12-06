Fulcrum Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $6,009,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $4,077,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,659. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.86.

