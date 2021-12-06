Fulcrum Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,976 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. Best Buy comprises about 1.6% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Best Buy by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.06. 79,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.95. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

