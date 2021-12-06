Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 287 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fulcrum Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 4.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Amgen by 3.0% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Amgen by 8.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 6.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $7.00 on Monday, hitting $209.44. 113,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

