FY2022 Earnings Estimate for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Issued By Piper Sandler

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for PVH in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $9.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.94.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $99.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.91. PVH has a 52 week low of $78.76 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH’s payout ratio is 3.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in PVH by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 46,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PVH by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in PVH by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

