FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Five Below, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a research report issued on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.88 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.55. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $192.45 on Monday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $153.34 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2,394.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,639,000 after purchasing an additional 492,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Five Below by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after purchasing an additional 468,212 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,348,000 after purchasing an additional 330,390 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at $49,507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 269.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,003,000 after acquiring an additional 177,400 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

