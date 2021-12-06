FY2022 EPS Estimates for Portage Biotech Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Portage Biotech in a report released on Thursday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.78). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTG opened at $13.08 on Monday. Portage Biotech has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $44.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,326,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Portage Biotech by 19.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 35,096 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

