GameCredits (GAME) Hits Market Capitalization of $34.81 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC on exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $34.81 million and approximately $463,055.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.99 or 0.00313544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,195,021 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

