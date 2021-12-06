GameStop (GME) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GameStop (NYSE:GME) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect GameStop to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect GameStop to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $172.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -179.57 and a beta of -2.02. GameStop has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $483.00.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GameStop stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GameStop were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

