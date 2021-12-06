Gateway Advisory LLC Has $326,000 Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 21,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE opened at $29.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

