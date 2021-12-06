Gateway Advisory LLC Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 160.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 698.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 17,334 shares during the period.

EWMC stock opened at $91.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.78. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

