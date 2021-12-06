Gateway Advisory LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Roku by 32.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth $243,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 6.8% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total transaction of $26,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,541 shares of company stock worth $147,734,623 over the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lowered their price objective on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $205.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.32. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.14 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

