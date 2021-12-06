Gateway Advisory LLC Takes $595,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $149.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $362.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.08 and a 200 day moving average of $141.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $150.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

