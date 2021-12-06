GCN Coin (GCN) Price Reaches $0.0000

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 27% against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $102,469.08 and $42.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.72 or 0.00303668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

