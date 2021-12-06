GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.97

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.97 and last traded at $30.77, with a volume of 1701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GCP shares. TheStreet cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.08 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 220,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 72,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

