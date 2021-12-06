General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up approximately 0.9% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $475,520,000 after buying an additional 125,274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after buying an additional 211,992 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,873,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,363,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,525,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD opened at $197.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.20. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $210.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.