General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to $74.00 at Piper Sandler

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.75.

NYSE GIS opened at $64.23 on Thursday. General Mills has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.79.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,468 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3,843.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

