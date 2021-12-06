Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $65.57, but opened at $67.80. Genesco shares last traded at $66.73, with a volume of 249 shares changing hands.

The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Genesco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Genesco news, CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 627.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,306,000 after buying an additional 559,545 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.94.

Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.