Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.82. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-11% yr/yr from FY20 to $2.39-2.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion.Genesco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.900 EPS.

Shares of Genesco stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $66.50. 521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,845. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58. Genesco has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Genesco will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Genesco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Genesco by 34.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Genesco by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Genesco by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.