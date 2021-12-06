Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Stake Reduced by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lessened its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,772 shares during the period. Gerdau comprises 2.7% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos owned about 0.06% of Gerdau worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Gerdau by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,647,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,822,000 after buying an additional 791,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gerdau by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,105,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,922,000 after buying an additional 9,814,708 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gerdau by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,876,000 after buying an additional 6,913,089 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gerdau by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,426,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,614,000 after buying an additional 114,322 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gerdau by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,285,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,881,000 after buying an additional 6,059,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

GGB opened at $5.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. Gerdau S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 72.54%.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

