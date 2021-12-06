Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV) to Issue Dividend of $0.50

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th.
Shares of OTCMKTS GLNV opened at $90.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.97. Glenville Bank has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $90.00.
About Glenville Bank
