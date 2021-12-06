Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV) to Issue Dividend of $0.50

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNV opened at $90.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.97. Glenville Bank has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

About Glenville Bank

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc operates as a financial holding company for 1st National Bank of Scotia and Scautub Agency, LLC that provides various banking products and services for individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

