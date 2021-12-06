Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 710,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,899,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth $4,132,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 83.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 371,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.51.

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $5.35 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Profile

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

