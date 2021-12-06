Goodman Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Sensata Technologies makes up approximately 2.4% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Sensata Technologies worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after buying an additional 1,863,153 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,312,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,532,000 after buying an additional 528,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,507,000 after buying an additional 499,812 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,086,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after buying an additional 337,500 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,274 shares of company stock worth $3,767,575. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,529. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $48.87 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

