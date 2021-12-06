Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 57,666.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 102,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 8.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $784.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $29,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

