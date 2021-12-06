Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Hits One Day Volume of $788,828.00

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $788,828.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 46.8% lower against the dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00036909 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

