GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $193.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.51. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $137.08 and a 12-month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

