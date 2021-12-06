Graco (NYSE:GGG) Stock Rating Upgraded by William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Graco’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $75.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66. Graco has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

