Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.07

Shares of Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.07 ($0.01), with a volume of 1259776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £9.52 million and a P/E ratio of 31.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Greencoat Renewables alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 178.24%.

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in Ireland and France. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 21 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 557 megawatts in Ireland. It also invests in wind and solar assets in other Northern European countries. Greencoat Renewables PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.