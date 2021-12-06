Greif (GEF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Greif (NYSE:GEF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect Greif to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GEF opened at $61.83 on Monday. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $44.16 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.67 and a 200 day moving average of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

