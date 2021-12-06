Grid+ Trading Up 5% Over Last Week (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Grid+ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00002963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a market cap of $59.07 million and approximately $78,781.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grid+ has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00039359 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.72 or 0.00210027 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

