Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) was down 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 33,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,522,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $730.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 38.51% and a negative net margin of 155.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRTS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Gritstone bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gritstone bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

