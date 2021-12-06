Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $774.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to post sales of $774.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $773.00 million and the highest is $775.15 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $806.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $47,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,954 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 617.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,611,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,762,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 412.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 78,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 63,384 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GO stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.55. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $46.58.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

