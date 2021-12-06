Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 30.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,396 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 31,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Groupon were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Groupon by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,187,000 after buying an additional 823,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Groupon by 415.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,925 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $31,072,000 after buying an additional 580,262 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Groupon by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 747,324 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $32,255,000 after buying an additional 363,540 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth $7,724,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Groupon by 33,799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,597 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 155,138 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $19.35 on Monday. Groupon, Inc. has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $64.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $571.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.54.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRPN. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

