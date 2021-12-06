GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $15.36. 1,867,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,453. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $915.56 million, a PE ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 2.74.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 16.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 184.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 27.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 75.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 33.4% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 260,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 65,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

