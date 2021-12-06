Guidance Point Advisors LLC Invests $34,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,307,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,850.41 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,866.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,736.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total value of $138,444.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,929 shares of company stock valued at $501,754,830. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.