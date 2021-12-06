Guidance Point Advisors LLC Takes $50,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Citigroup by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Citigroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C stock opened at $62.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.28 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.