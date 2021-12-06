Guidance Point Advisors LLC Takes $71,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $247.32 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $266.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.33.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

