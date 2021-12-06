Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Director David Wolf Sells 150,800 Shares

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Director David Wolf sold 150,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$316,619.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,914,065 shares in the company, valued at C$4,018,770.87.

David Wolf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, David Wolf sold 22,100 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$46,381.27.

Shares of HTL stock opened at C$2.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of C$297.27 million and a P/E ratio of 87.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.95. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.29 and a one year high of C$2.20.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

