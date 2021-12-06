Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Stock Position Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hanger were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNGR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Hanger by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 242,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hanger by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 197,814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanger by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after buying an additional 185,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,474,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,567,000 after purchasing an additional 130,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 117,835 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNGR stock opened at $16.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $635.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99. Hanger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

