Head-To-Head Analysis: Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) versus Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Cutera has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 6.22, suggesting that its stock price is 522% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cutera and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera 3.80% 15.80% 3.54% Yubo International Biotech N/A -177.14% -19.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cutera and Yubo International Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera $147.68 million 4.10 -$23.88 million $0.41 82.22 Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yubo International Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cutera.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cutera and Yubo International Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cutera 0 0 3 0 3.00 Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cutera presently has a consensus target price of $61.67, indicating a potential upside of 82.93%. Given Cutera’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cutera is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Summary

Cutera beats Yubo International Biotech on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc. engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo. The company was founded by David A. Gollnick in August 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

