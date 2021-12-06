Head to Head Analysis: FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) vs. América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF alerts:

6.2% of América Móvil shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of América Móvil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. América Móvil pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. América Móvil pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and América Móvil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF $2.49 billion 0.01 -$191.00 million N/A N/A América Móvil $49.54 billion 1.21 $2.35 billion $1.45 12.63

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF.

Profitability

This table compares FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and América Móvil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF N/A N/A N/A América Móvil 9.69% 31.10% 6.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and América Móvil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A América Móvil 0 3 1 0 2.25

América Móvil has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.41%. Given América Móvil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe América Móvil is more favorable than FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF.

Summary

América Móvil beats FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF Company Profile

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.