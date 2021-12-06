Head to Head Comparison: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) & Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Alphabet has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trade Desk has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alphabet and Trade Desk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $182.53 billion 10.33 $40.27 billion $103.84 27.35 Trade Desk $836.03 million 51.46 $242.32 million $0.57 157.04

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Trade Desk. Alphabet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Trade Desk shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Alphabet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Trade Desk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Trade Desk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 29.52% 30.22% 21.25% Trade Desk 25.13% 24.03% 9.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alphabet and Trade Desk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 2 37 1 2.98 Trade Desk 0 5 15 0 2.75

Alphabet presently has a consensus target price of $3,237.42, indicating a potential upside of 13.99%. Trade Desk has a consensus target price of $98.42, indicating a potential upside of 9.96%. Given Alphabet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Trade Desk.

Summary

Alphabet beats Trade Desk on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc. offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces. The company was founded by Jeffrey Terry Green and David Pickles in November 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, CA.

