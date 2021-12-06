HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $750-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.09 million.HealthEquity also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.300-$1.350 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Shares of HQY stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,899. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.11. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5,667.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $120,601.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,469. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HealthEquity stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 133.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of HealthEquity worth $54,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

