Hifi Finance Reaches Market Cap of $102.33 Million (MFT)

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One Hifi Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hifi Finance has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. Hifi Finance has a total market cap of $102.33 million and $35.92 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hifi Finance Coin Profile

Hifi Finance (CRYPTO:MFT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe . Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hifi Finance

