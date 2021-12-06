Highland Private Wealth Management Acquires 1,004 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.18.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $351.43 on Monday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $250.54 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

