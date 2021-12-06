Highland Private Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43,357 shares during the last quarter.

VO opened at $244.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $201.59 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

